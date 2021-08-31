One person is without a place to live after a fire in Springfield Tuesday morning.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is without a place to live after a fire in Springfield Tuesday morning.

That fire happened in the area of Thompson and Bay Streets around 9:30 a.m.

According to Springfield fire officials, the person displaced was not home at the time of the fire, which appears to have started on the second floor.

Bay street fire 083121

Photo provided by Springfield Fire

Mutual aid was called in from Chicopee to help put out the flames.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is looking into the cause of the fire.

