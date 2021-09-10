CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews have been able to put out a fire in Chicopee.
Chicopee Fire Lt. Katie Collins-Kalbaugh said the call came in to the home on Old Lyman Road around 9 a.m. Friday.
One person inside the home was able to get out safely before firefighters arrived. The Red Cross is assisting.
Collins-Kalbaugh added the home was heavily damaged by the fire and is uninhabitable.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
