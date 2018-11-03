SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was displaced after Springfield Fire officials worked to put out a fire that occurred in an apartment building.
Springfield Fire officials tell us they were called to 14 Mattoon Street around 4:45 Saturday afternoon, and had to ascend to the fourth floor of the building where they worked quickly to douse the flames.
No flames were visible from the outside of the building, according to our crews on scene and residents in the area.
Officials determined that the stove was the source of the fire.
Thankfully, no one was injured during the incident, but one person was displaced as a result.
The fire caused an estimated $75,000 in damages, and the American Red Cross is assisting the person that was displaced.
