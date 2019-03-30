SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is without a home after a fire broke out at a mobile home on Grochmal Avenue Saturday night.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi, tells us that firefighters responded to 93 Grochmal Avenue just after 7:00.
Crews arrived on scene and were able to quickly douse the flames, which, Leger added, originated in the living room of the home.
Thankfully, no one was injured.
Leger states the mobile home sustained approximately $30,000 in damages.
The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad determined the cause of the fire to be improper disposal of smoking materials.
