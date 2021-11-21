SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- One person is displaced without a house after a fire Sunday night.
Crews told Western Mass News they were called to Crescent Circle around 7:00 Sunday night.
Fire officials said this was a two-alarm fire and they had mutual aid from the Agawam Fire Department. Chief Russ Anderson of Southwick Fire Department said there is only one person that lives at the home and they were not there at the time of the fire.
"Passerbyers had seen fire coming from the house. Upon arrival, we had heavy fire exiting the rear and the attic area of the home," explained Chief Anderson.
Chief Anderson said it took crews about 30 minutes to put out the flames. Luckily, no one was hurt. Anderson said the house is uninhabitable and the owner will be staying with some friends in the meantime.
The Southwick Fire Department is now working with the State Fire Marshal's office to determine the cause of the fire.
