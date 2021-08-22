PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- One person was extricated from a vehicle Sunday afternoon after a tree branch fell onto the car, according to the Palmer Fire Department.
Chief William Bernat told Western Mass News the incident occurred at the intersection of Longview Street and Buckland Street. The driver was transported to Baystate Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Chief Bernat advised drivers to stay home and stay off the roads if they can.
