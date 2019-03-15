One person flown to hospital following car accident on Kinnie Brook Rd. in Worthington.

WORTHINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person had to be flown to a local hospital following a rollover crash that occurred Friday evening on Kinnie Brook Road.
Massachusetts State Police officials tell us that they were called in to assist with a single-car, rollover crash.
One of the two people involved in the crash suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Worthington Fire and Rescue officials tell Western Mass News that the other person involved was taken via Life Star to a local hospital with serious injuries.
The Chesterfield Fire Department, Cummington Fire Department, Windsor Ambulance and Fire Department, and the Massachusetts State Police were all called in to assist, according to Worthington Fire and Rescue officials.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
