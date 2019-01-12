SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was hospitalized early Saturday morning following an accident on Allen Street.
Springfield Police tell us that they were called to Allen Street shortly after 1:30 a.m.
When officials arrived on scene, they discovered that a vehicle had struck a pole.
Details remain limited, but we are told that one person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Officials have not stated if there were any other occupants inside the vehicle.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
