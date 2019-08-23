One person hospitalized after motorcycle collides with vehicle in Belchertown.

BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital Friday afternoon following an accident on Rt. 9.
According to Belchertown Police officials, Ware Road (Rt. 9) was shut down around noon after a motorcycle collided with a vehicle.
We're told that one person was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation by the Belchertown Police Department.
