SHELBURNE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person has been flown to the hospital following a crash between a tractor-trailer and station wagon in Franklin County.
Shelburne Police Chief Gregory Bardwell told Western Mass News that emergency crews were called to the area of Route 2 and Colrain-Shelburne Road around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
According to police, the tractor-trailer was traveling west on Route 2 as the station wagon was turning left off of Colrain-Shelburne Road onto Route 2. Witnesses reportedly told investigators that the station wagon pulled out in front of the tractor-trailer and the station wagon failed to yield to oncoming traffic.
The driver of the station wagon, a 73-year-old man, was flown to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield with a severe leg injury. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.