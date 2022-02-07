EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Fire investigators worked through the morning after responding to a house fire that broke out Sunday night on Franconia Circle in East Longmeadow.
East Longmeadow Fire Chief Paul Morrissette told us that one woman lived in the house where the fire broke out and her neighbor told us what he saw unfold last night.
“I heard some noise and opened the door. I heard somebody say ‘Oh my house is on fire. Please call 911,’” said Dennis Lucy.
Lucy recalled the terrifying moment witnessing his neighbor’s house completely engulfed in flames just before 11 p.m. Sunday.
“I called 911 and came over and got her away from the front of the house and the house was fully engulfed in flames, every bit of it…I helped the resident get away from the front of the house, so nothing happened to her, so her porch didn’t fall in on her,” Lucy added.
Western Mass News spoke with Morrissette to find out more about that fast-moving fire.
“Upon arrival, the captain, he initially said it was about 80 percent involved. I showed up shortly after that and the roof, at that point, was fully involved,” Morrissette explained.
Morrissette said one woman lived in the house and she attempted to put the fire out herself. Fire investigators remained on the scene through Monday afternoon to check for any additional hot spots, as well as determine the cause of the fire.
“It appears now, what it looks like is combustibles too close to the top of the stove. There’s a pizza box and some other items right close vicinity to the stove,” Morrissette added.
Mutual aid had to be called in from fire departments in Longmeadow, Wilbraham, Hampden, and Enfield, CT. When crews arrived on-scene, the woman inside the house had made it out safely.
“The resident had already been removed, self-extricated from the house. She was being attended to by the EMS personnel and then transported to the hospital,” Morrissette said.
The fire chief added that the woman is now being treated at a local hospital for minor burn injuries, as well as smoke inhalation.
