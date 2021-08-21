HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An investigation is underway after an overnight stabbing in Holyoke.
Holyoke Police said that around 3:45 a.m. Saturday, staff from Holyoke Medical Center called police to report a stabbing victim had been brought to the facility by friends.
The victim had reportedly been at Sam's Food Store on High Street. According to witnesses, the victim went into the store and while inside, an unknown man approached the victim's car, which had passengers inside.
Police explained that several other people joined the unknown male and when the victim left the store, a verbal altercation ensued, which then led to a physical altercation. The victim was surrounded by the group and was stabbed.
The victim was then able to get into the vehicle and was taken to the hospital with two stab wounds in the back. The injuries are not life threatening.
Anyone with information is asked to call Holyoke Police at (413) 322-6900 or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE, your tip, and that it's for Holyoke, then hit send.
