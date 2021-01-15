ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person has been hospitalized and another is in custody following a shooting in Orange.
The incident occurred just before 10 a.m. Friday. on Lois Street.
Details are limited, but we know at least one person has been taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound.
Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that around noon, members from their department assisted Westminster Police with a barricaded person in a motel along East Main Street in Westminster.
"The male suspect was wanted in connection with a shooting early this morning in Orange," Procopio added.
The suspect was taken into custody shortly after 1 p.m.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
