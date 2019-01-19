AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was transported to the hospital Saturday evening following a single-car accident on Adams Street.
Details remain limited at this time, and officials have not stated if there were any other occupants inside the vehicle when the accident occurred.
We have reached out to the Agawam Police Department for a comment, but have not heard back yet.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
