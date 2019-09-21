One person hospitalized following single-vehicle crash in Westfield.

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon following a single-vehicle crash.
While the circumstances surrounding the crash remain limited at this time, Westfield Police officials say that a vehicle had crashed on the bridge that's located near Pontoosic Road during the mid-afternoon hours on Saturday.
We're told that a large amount of fuel had spilled out onto the roadway as a result of the crash.
The bridge was closed for approximately twenty minutes while firefighters worked to clean up the spill.
Officials state that the driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
It is unclear if any other occupants were inside the vehicle when the crash occurred or what led up to the crash.
Westfield Police state that charges against the driver are pending.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
