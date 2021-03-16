SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews are working to clear a crash along Carew Street in Springfield.
Springfield Fire said that the two-vehicle crash occurred near 798 Carew Street around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
One female had to be extricated from one vehicle and was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, Springfield Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
