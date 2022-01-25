SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person has been taken to the hospital after a fire Tuesday morning in Springfield.
When Western Mass News crews first arrived on Parkerview Street around 10 a.m., we saw a handful of police cars and the state fire marshal’s office on scene.
We've learned one adult and two children are now without a place to stay as a result of this fire.
Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte told Western Mass News that a woman was sent to the hospital. However, right now, there is no word on her condition.
In addition, Springfield Police told us that officers responded to a domestic disturbance on Parkerview Street at 9 a.m. They added that the suspect took off before police arrived, but he was found and taken into custody by Wilbraham Police a short time later.
Neighbors we spoke with said the people living here just moved in a few months ago. They also told us there was a fire across the street roughly a year ago.
Western Mass News has a crew at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.
