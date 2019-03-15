Firefighters were called to the scene around 3 p.m. Friday

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An afternoon fire caused some traffic issues in one Springfield neighborhood.

Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield's fire commissioner, said that firefighters were called to a structure fire at 146 Mill Street just before 3 p.m. Friday.

It started on the kitchen of a second floor apartment and spread to other areas of that unit.

One man was taken to Baystate Medical Center for smoke inhalation.

Leger added that the cause of the fire was unattended cooking.

Mill Street was blocked off all the way up to Pine and Maple Streets while crews remained on-scene.  The road has since reopened.

Damage is estimated at $45,000.

