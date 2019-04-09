SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person has been hospitalized following an afternoon fire in Springfield.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield's fire commissioner, said that firefighters were called to 20 Terrance Street just after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Crews arrived and found a grease fire on the stove in a second floor kitchen.
Leger added that one woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.
The fire caused under $5,000 in damage.
