One person in critical condition following three-vehicle crash on Rt. 202 in New Salem.

NEW SALEM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Three people were taken to an area hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on Rt. 202 Sunday afternoon.
According to Mass State Police officials, troopers were called to Rt. 202 around 4:30 p.m. for a report of a crash.
Authorities arrived to find that two vehicles were involved in a head-on crash and one of the vehicles had rolled over.
A third vehicle was involved, but further information on what role that third vehicle played has not yet been made available.
One person was trapped inside one of the vehicles and need to be extricated.
That individual was then flown to UMass Worcester and remains in critical condition.
Two people were also taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
State Police say that part of Rt. 202 was closed for approximately an hour so that they could conduct their investigation.
Members of the Orange and New Salem Fire Departments were called in to assist.
This crash remains under investigation by Mass State Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.