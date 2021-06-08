PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is in custody following a shooting incident last night in Pittsfield.
Pittsfield Police Lt. Michael Maddalena said that an officer saw a sedan driving west on Linden Street around 8:30 p.m. Monday with a man on top of hood, who allegedly shot a gun five times at a Linden Street address.
The officer initiated a traffic stop and the man fled on foot through nearby backyards. During a search, police saw the suspect run into a Robbins Avenue address, then come out a short time later with a gunshot wound to his hands.
The suspect, identified by police as 37-year-old Jesus Lugo of Pittsfield, was taken to Berkshire Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. He is in custody on gun-related charges.
Maddalena added that the female driver of the car is not cooperating with investigators and that the incident is not believed to be a random act as the driver and Lugo are reportedly acquaintances.
The vehicle was towed from the scene to be processed and the gun believed to be involved has been recovered.
The incident remains under investigation and additional charges may be filed.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Pittsfield Police detective bureau at (413) 448-9705, the department's tip line at (413) 448-9706, or Text-A-Tip to TIP441 (847411) and in the message, type PITTIP and your tip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.