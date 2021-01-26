GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person has been injured in an explosion in Greenfield at a residence that caught on fire.
According to the Greenfield Police Department, this happened on Prospect Street Tuesday.
The smoke had consistently been coming out the home, and firefighters were spraying water through the windows, trying to extinguish the fire.
Multiple fire agencies were on the scene.
Greenfield Fire said the house was vacant except for someone working on the home who was injured and transported to a Boston hospital.
“We believe that the house is vacant at this time and that there was one worker working in the building. We can confirm that there are propane tanks that go to the house, but the investigation is still ongoing to find out the cause of the explosion,” Greenfield Fire Chief Robert Strahan said.
Strahan said they do not know the cause of the fire, but they have ruled out natural gas.
Since the house was too unsafe to enter, fire crews had to demolish it first to try to find what area the smoke was coming from.
