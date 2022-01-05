SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person has been hospitalized following a morning crash in Springfield.
Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said that emergency crews were called to Chestnut Street around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday for a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus.
One person had to be extricated from a car and was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No injuries were reported to those on the school bus.
The crash remains under investigation.
