HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person was taken to the hospital following an early afternoon crash in Holyoke.
Holyoke Fire Capt. Kevin Cavagnac said that emergency crews responded to the area of West Franklin and Linden Streets around 1 p.m. Wednesday for a crash.
Firefighters arrived and found the driver of an SUV still seatbelted inside the vehicle after it had rolled over.
The seatbelt was then cut to free the man and he was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.
Cavagnac said that the driver of the other vehicle was not hurt.
The crash remains under investigation.
