HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person has been hospitalized following a two-car, head-on crash in Holyoke.
Holyoke Fire Capt. Kevin Cavagnac said that the crash occurred along Route 202, near Apremont Highway, at 10:15 a.m. Monday.
When emergency crews arrived, they found that the people who were inside the vehicles were able to get out on their own, but one vehicle was on fire, which was able to be extinguished quickly.
One driver was taken to an area hospital. No other injuries were reported.
Holyoke Police added that the area is currently closed to traffic.
