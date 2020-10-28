SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- South Hadley Police are investigating a shooting in town.
Investigators said that officers were called to the area of Lyman and Camden Streets around 7:50 p.m. Tuesday for a report of gunshots.
It was also reported to police that a victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound was taken by EMTs to an area hospital.
"It appears to be an isolated incident without threat to the community," police said in a statement.
Anyone with information is asked to contact South Hadley Police Det. Felix Blaney-Perez at (413) 538-8231 ext. 6318.
The incident remains under investigation by South Hadley Police and detectives with Mass. State Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.