SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews responded to the scene of a two-car crash in Springfield Thursday evening.
The accident took place on Eastern Avenue.
Officials said one person was removed from their car and taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Western Mass News will continue to provide you the latest details as we learn more.
