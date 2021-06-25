CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- One person is dead after a two car accident on Route-291 eastbound in Chicopee at the 5.0 mile marker around 1 a.m. Friday, according to Massachusetts State Police. The person has not been identified yet.
The conditions of others involved is unknown.
Troopers assigned to the Springfield barracks responded to reports of a crash, where they found a person involved with life-threatening injuries began CPR and then utilized an AED. The person was determined deceased at the scene, according to Police.
The right lane of the highway was closed for the investigation's duration, according to State Police. MassDOT assisted Troopers with traffic on scene.
The crash is still under active investigation by Massachusetts State Police's Troop B with assistance from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, Hampden County State Police Detective Unit, State Police Crime Scene Services Section and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.