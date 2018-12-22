SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead after officials say a dirt bike collided with a car on Franklin Street Saturday afternoon.
According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, shortly after 2:00 Saturday afternoon, a 26-year-old man was illegally riding a dirt bike near Franklin and Webster Streets when he collided with another car.
Officials state that the driver of the dirt bike was also not wearing a helmet during the incident, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Springfield Fire officials tell us they were called to the scene of an accident just after 2:00 p.m.
This incident is still under investigation by the Springfield Traffic Unit.
