PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating a stabbing in Pittsfield.
Pittsfield Police Lt. Gary Traversa said that they were called to a stabbing on Weller Avenue around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with life threatening injuries.
Traversa added that a short time later, the suspect was seen driving in the area of East, Elm, and Fourth Streets and a brief pursuit ended after officers lost sight of the vehicle.
An off-duty Great Barrington officer then saw the vehicle approximately five minutes later on Route 7 in Lenox. That officer, as well as local and state police, pursued the vehicle into Stockbridge, where Stop Sticks were deployed and the vehicle stopped.
Stephen Moss, 31, was then taken into custody following a brief foot pursuit.
The investigation remains ongoing.
