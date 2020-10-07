PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating a stabbing in Pittsfield.

Pittsfield Police Lt. Gary Traversa said that they were called to a stabbing on Weller Avenue around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with life threatening injuries.

Traversa added that a short time later, the suspect was seen driving in the area of East, Elm, and Fourth Streets and a brief pursuit ended after officers lost sight of the vehicle.

An off-duty Great Barrington officer then saw the vehicle approximately five minutes later on Route 7 in Lenox.  That officer, as well as local and state police, pursued the vehicle into Stockbridge, where Stop Sticks were deployed and the vehicle stopped.

Stephen Moss, 31, was then taken into custody following a brief foot pursuit.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2020 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.