SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person has been hospitalized following an afternoon fire in Springfield.
Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said that crews were called to a kitchen fire at 18 Edendale Street Thursday afternoon.
Piemonte added that one person has been taken to an area hospital with serious burns.
The fire remains under investigation.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.