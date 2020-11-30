PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating a fire on Pecks Road in Pittsfield.

Fire officials told Western Mass News that the fire broke out shortly after 12 p.m. Monday on the second story of an apartment building.

Crews located one male victim, who was first taken to a local hospital before being flown Mass. General Hospital with serious burn injuries.

No other injuries have been reported and the fire has been extinguished.

As of right now, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2020 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.