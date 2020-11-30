PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating a fire on Pecks Road in Pittsfield.
Fire officials told Western Mass News that the fire broke out shortly after 12 p.m. Monday on the second story of an apartment building.
Crews located one male victim, who was first taken to a local hospital before being flown Mass. General Hospital with serious burn injuries.
No other injuries have been reported and the fire has been extinguished.
As of right now, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
