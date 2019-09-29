One person seriously injured, two in custody following stabbing in Palmer.

PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people are in custody following a stabbing that happened on School Street Sunday evening.
According to Palmer Police officials, officers were called to an unspecified incident on School Street around 6:05 p.m.
While the circumstances surrounding this incident remain limited at this time, we're told that officers arrived to find an individual suffering from a serious neck laceration.
The victim was then taken to Baystate Wing Hospital for treatment.
Officials were able to arrest one of the two suspects in question immediately.
The other suspect involved in the incident fled the scene on foot.
A K9 Unit and officers from the Monson Police Department were called in to help track down the suspect in question.
Palmer Police state that the suspect was apprehended by Monson officers about a block away from where the original incident occurred.
The identities of the suspects or a list of what those individuals were charged with have not yet been made available.
Palmer Police officials would like to add that there is no threat to the community.
This incident remains under investigation by the Palmer Police Department.
