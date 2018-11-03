SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person was injured in a stabbing incident overnight in Springfield and police say they are now investigating the case.
Officers were called to Island Pond Road around 2 a.m. Saturday.
When our crew arrived we could see police working the scene.
Springfield Police tell Western Mass news a man sustained non-life threatening injuries to his leg.
No arrests have been reported in relation to this incident.
The Springfield Police Department continues to investigate the stabbing.
If you have any information that could help officers with this case please contact the Springfield Police Major Crimes Unit at 413-787-6355 or text an anonymous tip to 'CRIMES' (274637) and in the message type 'solve' and then add your tip.
