One person taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle on North Pleasant St. in Amherst.

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital Friday night after being struck by a vehicle on North Pleasant Street.
Amherst Fire Chief Tim Nelson tells us that firefighters were called to the area of 1040 North Pleasant Street around 10:40 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian that had been struck by a motor vehicle.
While details remain limited at this time, Chief Nelson adds that one person was taken to Baystate Medical Center with potentially serious injuries.
It is unclear if the driver of the vehicle stayed on scene.
This incident remains under investigation by the Amherst Police Department.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
