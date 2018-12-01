WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was transported to the hospital following a car struck a utility pole at 3149 Boston Road.
Wilbraham Police tell us that at least one car was involved, and the person that was transported is in stable condition.
The westbound side of Boston Road at Three Rivers Road has been closed as crews continue their investigation.
No power outages have been reported, and officials tell us that the utility pole will be replaced tonight.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
