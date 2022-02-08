SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- One person was taken to the hospital after a fire in Springfield early Tuesday morning.
According to Springfield fire officials, crews were called to a fire at 247 Trafton Road just after 1 a.m.
Officials say the person who was taken to the hospital is expected to be okay.
They add that the fire appears to have started in the basement of the home.
The Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad is investigating the cause.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.