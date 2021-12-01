holyoke rollover crash

(Photo courtesy: Holyoke Fire Department)

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person was taken to the hospital after an overnight crash in Holyoke Wednesday.

According to Holyoke Fire Captain Kevin Cavagnac, the rollover crash happened around midnight in the area of Pine St. and Resnic Boulevard.

When crews arrived they found a small pick-up truck on its side.

Cavagnac says hydraulic tools were use to remove the driver from their vehicle. They were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

