SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital Monday night following a two-car crash on Hall Street.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi, tells us that firefighters were called to the intersection of Belmont Avenue and Hall Street around 11:15 p.m. for a report of a two-car crash with extrication.
When firefighters arrived on scene, officials had to use the jaws of life to remove the driver of a 2018 Nissan Murano.
Our crew arrived on scene observed the driver being taken via stretcher into an ambulance.
The extent of that person's injuries is unknown.
It is unclear how many occupants were in either vehicle at the time the crash occurred.
Hall Street was blocked at one end temporarily as crews continued to investigate, but has since reopened.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.