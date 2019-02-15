HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person had to be taken to the hospital following a car crash that occurred Friday morning on Cabot Street.
Sgt. Joniec of the Holyoke Police Department tells us that they were called to the area of Cabot Street just before 8:00 a.m. for a motor vehicle.
The driver of one of the vehicles invovled was transported to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
At this time, it is unclear how many vehicles were involved in this crash or the circumstances surrounding the accident.
This accident remains under investigation by the Holyoke Police Department.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
