One person taken to hospital following rollover accident on South St. in Pittsfield.

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital late last night following a rollover accident on South Street.
Pittsfield Police Department officials reported the accident to their Twitter page around 11:00 p.m. Wednesday, stating that they, along with Pittsfield firefighters and EMS, were called to the scene of an accident in the vicinity of 700 South Street.
When officials arrived on scene, they located an overturned vehicle off to the side of the road.
At one point, all southbound traffic was diverted down Dan Fox Drive as crews investigated the incident.
The lone occupant was transported to Berkshire Medical Center with minor injuries.
South Street was reopened to through traffic around 12:00 a.m. Thursday morning.
