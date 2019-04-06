CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital following a two-car crash on Broadway Street.
Details remain limited at this time, but our crew on scene reports that Broadway Street near Theodore Street is temporarily blocked as officials continue to investigate.
One of the occupants was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The total amount of occupants is unclear at this time.
Our crew on scene adds that one of the vehicles involved ended up on a resident's lawn.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
