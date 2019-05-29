One person taken to the hospital after truck crashes into building in Holyoke.

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after officials say a truck crashed into the side of a building.
Captain Kevin Cavagnac of the Holyoke Fire Department tells us that fire and police officials were called to the Sycamore House at 278 Essex Street around 1:00 p.m. for a report of a motor vehicle collision.
When officials arrived on scene, they located a pickup truck that had driven off the road on Cabot Street and into the side of the Sycamore House, which is an elderly housing apartment building.
The damage could have been much worse had the driver of the pickup truck not struck a generator that was located on the exterior of the building.
Capt. Cavagnac stated that the diesel generator had been knocked off its base. and had been pushed into the side of the building.
However, the building did not suffer any damage.
The driver of the truck was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries,
No other injuries were reported.
This accident remains under investigation by the Holyoke Police Department.
