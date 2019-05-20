One person taken to the hospital following rollover crash in Pittsfield.

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital Monday night following a rollover accident.
While details remain limited, Pittsfield Police tell us that the accident occurred at the intersection of Dalton Avenue and Allengate Avenue.
Police add that all eastbound traffic is being rerouted and drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.
At least one person was inside the vehicle, and they were taken to Berkshire Medical Center as a precaution.
That section of Dalton Avenue was reopened to eastbound traffic shortly after 11:00 p.m.
The circumstances surrounding the accident remain under investigation by the Pittsfield Police Department.
