One person taken to the hospital following two-car crash on Main St. in Springfield.

 Andrew Masse

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday night following a two-car crash that occurred in the Indian Orchard section of Springfield.

Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi, tells us that firefighters were called to 354 Main Street just before 9:30 p.m. to assist with a crash that involved an SUV and a sedan.

When they arrived on scene, they had to extricate the driver out of the sedan.

The driver was then taken to a local hospital injuries, and the extent of that person's injuries are unknown at this time.

It is unclear if the driver of the SUV received any medical attention on scene.

This accident remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department.

