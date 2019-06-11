SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries after being shot at the intersection of Genesee and Liberty Streets Tuesday night.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh tells us that officers were called to the intersection of Genesee and Liberty Streets around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a shotspotter activation.
When officers arrived on scene, they located an adult male who had been shot and he was taken to Baystate Medical Center with life threatening injuries.
Details surrounding the incident were not immediately available, but Walsh adds that this was not a random act.
Our crew on scene reports that a portion of Liberty Street has been taped off and that evidence markers had been placed at the edge of Genesee Street.
Detours are in place and it is unclear when that part of Liberty Street is anticipated to reopen.
A K9 unit is also on scene as well.
This incident remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department's Homicide Unit.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.