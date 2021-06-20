SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person was transported after a motor vehicle accident Sunday morning.
Springfield Fire responded to a single motor vehicle accident in the area of 1182 Liberty Street Sunday morning around 1 a.m.
Officials said the car hit a tree. One person was extricated and transported with non life threatening injuries.
No word on the cause of the accident.
