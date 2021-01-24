SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield officials responded to a two-car motor vehicle accident on Cedar Street.
Officials responded to Cedar Street on Sunday afternoon for a two-car motor vehicle accident.
One person was extricated from their vehicle and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, the cause of the accident is unknown.
