SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person was transported to a local hospital after a single car motor vehicle accident into a tree.
Springfield Fire officials responded to Chestnut Street around 4 a.m. Sunday morning for a single motor vehicle accident into a tree.
According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, the driver was extricated and transported to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries.
The cause of the accident has not been determined.
