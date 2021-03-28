SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person was transported after a two-car motor vehicle accident Sunday night.
According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, one person was extracted from their vehicle and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officials responded to Roosevelt Ave in Springfield around 7:30 p.m. for a two-car motor vehicle accident.
The cause of the accident is unknown. The scene has since been cleared.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.